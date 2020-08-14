Safa models for song 'Tumi Amar Keu'



SafaKabir is a leading actress and model of this generation. Her talent in acting is seen by many to be on par with the best ones of the country. However, she hasn't kept her career to that margin only. She has also modeled for music videos several times. In that continuation she has modeled for a new song.





The song of promising musician Rashed Raj has been released already. The title of the song is 'Tumi Amar Keu'. Its music video has been completed as well. It is written by Sharif Al Deen. The melody is composed by NazirMahmood. And music is directed by MushfiqurLitu. The music video is directed by Vicky Jahed.







Other than SafaKabir there are also TamimMridha and KhairulBasar in the music video. The music video has been released by Dhrubo Music Station. Artist Rashed said, "For the first time I came in front of the audience with a music video. But before I did the song, I gave priority to the words and the melody. After finishing the song, I made the music video by combining the words and the melody. In the meantime, I have received many praises for the song."







Composer Nazir Mahmud said, "Rashed is new but he sings very well. He has great passion in singing. I believe he will go a long way with everyone's cooperation." Prior to this Safa had been well appreciated for her acting in the Eid dramas of Eid-ul-Adha. Out of these, 'Newly Married' and 'TahaderBhalobasha' have been specially commended by audience.

