Bobby to come with new movie soon



Due to coronavirus, all types of shooting remained stalled for more than three months. The light-camera has started again subject to conditions from mid-May. Drama and shooting of various music videos started in full swing. But since movie work is more based on outdoor, big screen shooting has not started that way yet.





However, after a long period of home quarantine, the stars of the film world are also returning to their hectic days. One of them is actress and producer Bobby. The actress will appear with a new movie very soon. The movie will be made under the banner of Bobster Films, the production company of the heroine Bobby.





It is heard that August 18 is the 33rd birthday of the actress. She will announce the new movie on that special day. It will also be known who will be the protagonist opposite Bobby in that movie and who are the other actors.





In the words of the actress, "I will return to cinema with a new production. Another movie is coming from my production company Bobster Films. But we will have to wait a few more days for that announcement."





The name of the first movie made by the production company of actress Bobby is 'Bijli'. It was released in 2018. The hero was Ranveer of Calcutta. IftekharChowdhury directed the science fiction film. Bobby was seen there in the role of a superhero.





The heroine made her film debut in 2010 with director IftekharChowdhury. The name of the movie was 'Khoj: The Search'. She has acted in 18 movies in the last 10 years. IftekharChowdhury is the director of seven of them. Now it is to wait and see who will take the helm of the new one.





