Ex-national booter Badal Roy tests COVID-19 positive



National awardee, former player of Bangladesh national football team and Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) vice president Badal Roy infected with Covid-19, according to Roy's family on Thursday.







In a BFF message yesterday, BFF president Kazi Mohammad Salahuddin, senior vice president, vice presidents, general secretary, executive members, officials, standing committee and BFF employees wishing for his early recovery.







He is now receiving treatment at his Wari residence in the capital, said Roy's family. The former star footballer Roy is now at his residence as per doctor's suggestion and his condition so far is stable.





'Except for some pain in his throat and constipation, currently he has no other symptoms. Doctors advised him to stayat home and follow the guidelines,' Roy's wife Madhuri Roy said to a leading English newspaper on Thursday.





She also informed that no other member of their family had contracted the virus.Earlier in 2017, Roy survived from a brain haemorrhage following two successful operations at the Gleneagles Hospital and Medical Centre in Singapore.He suffered from brain haemorrhage on June 5 and was taken to Singapore on June 7 with prime minister Sheikh Hasina making all arrangements.









Leave Your Comments