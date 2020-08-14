Tamim set to back in training on August 16



Dashing opener and Bangladesh ODI skipper Tamim Iqbal is all set to join the individual training session, arranged by the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on Sunday (August 16, 2020).





Tamim has been in isolation now following his visit in England to consult a doctor for his intestinal pain. The quarantine part will be ended on Saturday after which the southpaw doesn't want to waste any time as he is desperate to return to the practice pit.





The hard-hitting opener has been away from cricket since mid-March, when the outbreak of COVID-19 forced the postponement of all cricketing activities. "As per the Government's rule I have been in quarantine now. I can't start any activities at this moment.







The quarantine period will end on August 15 and I am hopeful to begin practice on August 16," Tamim told the reporters in the capital on Thursday.







Tamim will join the 27 cricketers, who have been training individually in accordance with standard health protocol at five venues across the country.





Meanwhile, the second phase of the programme ended on Thursday and the third phase with some new players, alongside Tamim, is set to start on Sunday. The first phase of the individual training programme was held on July 19-27.





The conditioning camp for Bangladesh's upcoming Sri Lanka tour however will begin in mid-September, according to the BCB Cricket Operations Chairman Akram Khan.

