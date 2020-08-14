UN chief welcomes Israel-UAE agreement









UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Thursday welcomed an agreement between Israel and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) hoping that it will create an opportunity for the leaders of the two countries to establish diplomatic ties.





In a statement, Stephane Dujarric, the spokesman, said the joint statement by US President Donald Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan suspends Israeli annexation plans over parts of the occupied West Bank, reports Xinhua.





"The secretary-general welcomes this agreement, hoping it will create an opportunity for Israeli and Palestinian leaders to re-engage in meaningful negotiations that will realize a two-state solution in line with relevant UN resolutions, international law and bilateral agreements," it said.





Annexation would effectively close the door for a renewal of negotiations and destroy prospect of a viable Palestinian state and the two-state solution, the statement noted.





Peace in the Middle East is more important than ever as the region confronts the grave threats of Covid-19 and radicalisation.





The secretary-general will continue to work with all sides to open further possibilities for dialogue, peace and stability, said the statement.





Trump and Netanyahu announced separately on Thursday that Israel and the UAE have agreed to establish diplomatic ties. The agreement is in return for Israel's suspension of its annexation plans indefinitely.





The agreement would make the UAE the first Gulf state to normalise relations with Israel.

