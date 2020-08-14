7 arrested in Jhenaidah while trespassing into India









Members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) arrested seven people including women and children who were trying to go to India illegally through Maheshpur border in Jhenaidah on Thursday.





The arrestees were identified as Choyon Biswas, 20, Priangsha Biswas, 18, Rimu Biswash, 3, Runu Biswash, 35, Minoti Biswash, 30, Namita Roy, 32 and Sumi Akter, 25.





BGB said they hail from Gopalganj and Bagerhat.





A team of BGB-58 conducted a drive in the area and arrested them while crossing the border illegally at night, said Nazrul Islam Khan, assistant director of BGB-58.





Later, they were handed over to police. A case was filed in this connection.

Leave Your Comments