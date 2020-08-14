Covid-19: India now has 4th highest death toll

Leave Your Comments

India’s coronavirus death toll rose to 48,040 on Friday, currently the fourth-highest in the world.The country has overtaken the UK whose death tally stands at 46,791, according to the data by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University. India’s confirmed cases reached 2,461,190 with a single-day spike of 64,553 in the past 24 hours, reports AP. The country reported 1,007 new deaths during this time.More than 70 percent of the patients have recovered.