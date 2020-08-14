Natore OC dies of coronavirus





Sumon Ali, the officer-in-charge of Baraigram Police Station in Natore, died of coronavirus at a hospital in the capital on Friday.





Liton Kumar Saha, Superintendent of Natore Police, said Sumon has been undergoing treatment at Rajarbagh Police Lines hospital from August 7.





The OC, hailing from Chapainawabganj, is survived by his wife and a five-year-old daughter.





Sixty-five members of Bangladesh Police have died so far after contracting coronavirus while 15,436 have been infected with the virus while discharging duties until Monday.





Among them, 2,729 are from Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) alone, said sources at police headquarters.





Of those, 13,257 infected policemen made full recovery.













