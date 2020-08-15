30 tons of snails, oysters recovered from Teknaf

Deputy Director of the Coxsbazar Environment Department, Sheikh Mohammad Nazmul Huda leading a drive to recover 30 tons of snails, oysters ready to smuggle from Coxsbazar beach area on THursday. These natural resources were being smuggled from the Environ



A large number of sea snails and oysters are floating on the beaches of Teknaf and Ukhia in Coxsbazar every day. Snails and oysters are floating on the beaches of Inani, Chepatkhali, Mankhali, Jahajpura, Shamlapur, Baharchhara and other areas of Ukhia and Teknaf upazilas during high tide.







The snails and oysters floating on the beach are being smuggled by the locals to Dedarse. Cox's Bazar Environment Department personnel have launched a crackdown on smuggling of tons of natural resources from the Environmental Crisis Area (ECA).





Enforcement team of the environment department rescued 30 tons of snails and oysters from the smugglers. They rescued the snails while they were being retrieved from the beach illegally. Environmentalists have learned that traffickers take snails and oysters to chicken and fish meal factories.







These are used to make chicken and fish food. Sheikh Mohammad Nazmul Huda, deputy director of the Coxsbazar Environment Department, said workers rushed to the ECA area near the Cox's Bazar-Teknaf Marine Drive road after receiving information that some people had been collecting snails and oysters. There, members of the enforcement team filled sacks and found snails and oysters hiding in the bushes for smuggling.





The traffickers all fled before the enforcement team left.About 30 tons of snails and oysters were seized and dumped on the beach.There is a possibility of damage to the environment and the environment as a result of the extraction of the snails and oysters.



Coxsbazar Teknaf Beach Area has been declared as an Environmentally Critical Area with the powers conferred by the Bangladesh Environmental Protection Act. Activities such as catching or collecting oysters, corals, turtles and other wildlife have been banned in the ECA area.











