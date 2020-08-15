Two revolutionary superheroes in poetry

Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and Cuban leader Fidel Castro are seen in a meeting in this file photo.





Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen recalled at a commemorative meeting in the United Nations on Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and Cuban leader Fidel Castro that Bangladesh and Cuba participated in the fourth summit of the Non Aligned Movement (NAM) in 1973 which was held in Algeria.





Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman met Cuban leader Fidel Castro at that time. Fidel Castro said embracing Bangabandhu, "I have not seen the Himalayas. But I have seen Sheikh Mujib. In personality and in courage this man is the Himalayas. I have thus had the experience of witnessing the Himalayas."





These two leaders talked about different global issues in the meeting. They dreamed of such a peaceful world where there would be no poverty, conflict and injustice.Masud Bin Momen referred to Fidel Castro as a man of outstanding personality, broad courage and far-sight. Masud Bin Momen said that Fidel Castro not just inspired the people of Cuba. Rather he exhilarated many developing countries to fight against poverty, inequality and injustice.





Che Guevara was Fidel Castro's close friend and an intimate comrade. Chilean revolutionary poet Pablo Neruda wrote in his memoirs that Che Guevara appeared to be a sullen fighter who loved revolutions and poetry. Poetry was besides Che Guevara's weapons. Che Guevara said, "We will be either free or embrace martyrdom."





Che Guevara wrote a beautiful poem titled "A Poem for Fidel" which became famous. It is as follows.





"Let's go on the fiery morning

Crossing the sinuous sandy pathway

For the freedom of your green and dreamy country.

Let's go to take revenge on misdeeds

Countless stars of rebellion are shining

On our foreheads.

We will either win or lose in the fire

Of our oath.

When the country suddenly wakes up

Like a sleepy girl's broken slumber

Don't feel shaky

We are and will be on your side.

When you firmly propagate

For land reforms, justice, bread

And independence.

At that time we express unity with you

When our opponents die like animals

Even then we are with you

Our hearts widen with pride.

Our determination will not be shaken

By the attack of enemy wolves.

We want rifles, bullets and sticks.

Nevertheless, if the enemy rifles roar

And we get perished in the outrageous waves of history,

At that moment we would just want Cuban tears to shroud the dead soldiers."





When the people of Bangladesh were being tormented under the jackboot of exploitation, at that time Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman declared on 7 March 1971, " The struggle this time is for freedom. The struggle this time is for independence."





In this context, Sikander Abu Zafar wrote a lovely poem titled "The fight of people will go on". It later on became a popular mass song. Sikander Abu Zafar was a poet, lyricist, playwright and journalist.

The urge for freedom is reflected movingly in Sikander Abu Zafar's poem. It is as follows.





"Our fight will go on.

We will go ahead with pleasure and honour

Not with ignominy.

Our fight will go on

To grab the right to survive

To throw away the fetters of slavery

Countless people's fight will go on.

In the dense darkness of betrayal and temptation, we will pass days and nights without sleep.

We have given peace

We will give relief

We will give a river of blood if needed.

We will go on even if the road is rough and hard.

The mountain will someday totter through our endeavours.

Our fight will go on.

We have often heard the rebuke of death

We have sown the seeds of dawn in the dark grave.

In our wounded hearts

Our existence

Like the snake

Fighting tirelessly

We have nothing to lose

We travel endlessly on the bumpy way

We are not afraid of ghosts or carnivores.

We may be devastated

Still we are not shaken

Our aim is fixed

We go ahead passionately.

Our path is hard and coarse

Still we have uncountable comrades

Millions of partners

Burning flames in our eyes

Which destroy all hindrances.

The tough bolt of this dark night

We will certainly break through

Life will get free

We will light up new sunshine

With our oaths.

Our fight will go on.





Fidel Castro was born in August 1926. He died in 2016. Bangabandhu died in August 1975. Poet Sikander Abu Zafar died in August too. They all are sources of our inspiration. We convey our deepest love and respect to them.





The writer is a diplomat, entrepreneur, author and Chairman of Editorial Board of The Asian Age.







