SRK gearing up for 'Pathan' shooting

Shah Rukh Khan has been missing from the silver screens since a long time now and fans can wait no more to witness the magic of their favorite actor once again. Well, a few days back we told you about the recent development in the actor's work front.SRK is gearing up for his next film 'Pathan', which is going to be his first film in two years.





After the box office debacle of Zero, Shah Rukh had said that he will take some time to sign his next film. After 'Pathan' was announced, fans were eager to know when will the 'Badshah' start shooting for this film.According to reports in Fimi Beat, Shah Rukh Khan will leave for the UK in November 2020 to kick start the shooting of his upcoming project.





Exciting, isn't it?Well, sometime back certain reports were stating that the Fan actor has refused to do RajkumarHirani's next film which made quite a stir after its announcement.





It is believed that Hirani had written the script keeping Shah Rukh and Salman in mind, but SRK was keen on doing a solo-starrer.But now, there is good news for all the Shah Rukh Khan fans out there. RajkumarHirani is in the process of developing the script again especially for SRK.



