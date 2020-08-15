Tributes paid to Tarque Masud, Mishuk Munier



Thursday, August 13, marked the 9th death anniversary of the two illustrious personalities of media Tarque Masud and Mishuk Munier who passed away in a tragic road accident on the same day in 2011, reports UNB.





Tareque Masud was an idol to follow for young directors. Various film organizations organize commemorative gatherings every year on the day of his death. This time it is not an exception.To commemorate this sad day, Moviyana Film Society and Tareque Masud Memorial Trust have jointly undertaken a program of commemoration.





As part of the program, an online remembrance discussion was held on August 12 at 9 pm. The discussion was broadcast live from the Moviyana Film Society's Facebook page.





Filmmaker Katherine Masud, wife of Tareque Masud, film researcher Professor Fahmidul Haque, journalist Asif Munir, vocalist Nahid Masud, filmmaker Prasun Rahman and President of Moviyana Film Society Belayet Hossain Mamun were present on the occasion.





As part of the program, all the people killed on roads and highways in Bangladesh were commemorated yesterday, August 13, at 7 pm by lighting candles at a road accident memorial in memory of Tareque Masud and Mishuk Munier.





Tareque Masud won several international awards, including Director's Fortnight, at the 2002 Cannes Film Festival for his first full-length film, Matir Moyna.







His other two full-length films are 'Antarjatra' and 'Runway'. Besides, Tareque Masud has made some short and documentary films including 'Muktir Kotha', 'Adamsurat', 'Muktir Gaan', 'A Kind of Childhood', 'Narir Kotha' and many more. Most of the films have been cinematographed by Mishuk Munier.





