Muhin's new song 'Bhalobasi Bhalobasi' releases



Musician Muhin Khan is being praised for creating invaluable melodies since the start of his career. In that continuation, Muhin's own song 'BhalobasiBhalobasi' was released in the form of a music video on Rongon Music's YouTube channel.





Regarding the song, Muhin Khan said, "I love the song very much. 'BhalobasiBhalobasi' was released on 11th August. My friend Sabbir has inspired me a lot for this song. Much love to Sabbir." Muhin has been very busy during Eid times with shows on television channel and new songs.







That shows how busy Muhin Khan is as a composer and music director. Muhin Khan said that he will work with more talented artistes in the future. There are many more good works in store as surprises.



