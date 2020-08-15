Tasnia Farin not to resume shoots yet



Popular TV actress of this generationis Tasnia Farin. She has been under home quarantine for almost five months in a row and that's why she did a number of Eid dramas before Eid-ul-Adha, but she was scared during the shooting because of the risk of contracting coronavirus.







Farin has recently come back from Cox's Bazar on a visit with her family to overcome that fear and fatigue. She said that she had spent her days in a state of ecstasy. However, after returning from Cox's Bazar, Farin said she is not returning for shooting yet.







Farin said, "A number of good story dramas starring me have been aired on various television channels, YouTube channels on Eid. I got a lot of response for those dramas.







As an actress, I don't want to ruin the goodwill that has been created for the audience by acting in dramas. That's why I want to work on a good story drama now. By good story drama I mean that I want to work on a story that I will regret later if I don't work on the story."





Ziaul Faruq Apurba was opposite her in 'Janbe Na Konodin' and Musharraf Karim was opposite her in 'Je Shohore Taka Ure'. Tasnia Farin has been praised by the audience for her performance in a very short time.







With the passage of time, the interest and trust of the producers towards Farin in good stories and different characters is also increasing. Farin fans, from the audience to the producers, one thing seems to have become common about her, and that is the appreciation of Farin's natural acting.

