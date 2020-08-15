

Popular actress of present time NusratFaria has been stuck at home since shooting sets were closed down because of the coronavirus. Although she has given good news in the meantime of getting engaged to her husband-to-be she has plans to complete the wedding ceremonies by December this year.







However, prior to the lockdown she was working on the sets of 'Operation Sundarban' which was nearing its end of shooting but was left unfinished as the lockdown imposed took effect.







Recently, with the ban on shooting lifted and sets again busying in shooting, the film scene is also becoming active despite no film being released in any of the two Eids this year. In continuation to that NusratFaria is also getting out of her home and taking part in the shooting of 'Operation Sundarban'.





The shooting of 'Operation Sundarban' in Khulna region ended with a 32-day shooting schedule in two slots. The shooting of this big budget canvas movie was almost completed on March 11 in the Jaymoni area of Mongla in Khulna. The shooting of the movie will end after shooting in Dhaka for a few days. The rest that will be left is to shooting the songs.







Siam Ahmed, NusratFaria, Roshan, Riaz, Taskin Ahmed, ManojPramanik, Samina Bashar, Dipu Imam and many others are playing different roles in the movie. Siam, Roshan and Riaz will be seen in the role of RAB officers. NusratFaria will be seen as a tiger researcher. Besides, Kolkata-based philosopher TuyaChakraborty will also be seen in the film.





