BCB appoints Radford as HP coach

Toby Radford



Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has appointed former West Indies batting coach Toby Radford as their High Performance (HP) coach, officials of the board have confirmed. Radford will replace Simon Helmut as the HP coach of the BCB.





"We have appointed Toby Radford as our next HP coach," BCB HP chairman Naimur Rahman told Cricbuzz on Thursday (August 13). "He (Radford) will be available for 100 days in a year. Initially we have appointed him for a year and after assessing his performance we will increase it further," Rahman added.





Radford heads to Bangladesh with an illustrious coaching career on his resume, having excelled in his role as a head coach in various academies across the world. The Englishman's first assignment is expected to be against the Sri Lankans in their own backyard with the BCB planning to send their HP unit along with the national team when they travel to Sri Lanka on September 23.





The board is keen on sending its HP team over to help the Test squad make the most of the quarantine period by playing practice games amongst themselves. In 2018, the HP unit was supposed to tour Sri Lanka, but the plans were shelved after the home board refused to bear the expenses for the proposed series.







Besides playing intra-squad games against their seniors, the high performance unit tour is also expected to consist of two four-day games and five 50-over matches against Sri Lanka's emerging team.

Leave Your Comments