Mujib Year celebrating globally

Indian President VV Giri receiving Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Prime Minister of Bangladesh when the latter called on him at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on May 14, 1974. -File Photo





The founding leader of Bangladesh and the country's first Prime Minister, who is referred to as Sheikh Mujib or simply Mujib, also titled 'Bangabandhu' meaning 'friend of Bengal'.







The government of Bangladesh has announced the commemoration of 2020-2021 as the Mujib Year on the occasion of the centennial birth anniversary of the Father of the Nation Bangbandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. This year will be celebrated from March 17, 2020 to March 16, 2021.







Bangabandhu's birth centenary has become a global celebration as the UN General Assembly, UNESCO decided to jointly celebrate the Mujib Year with Bangladesh at the UNESCO 40th General Assembly. The decision was made in the presence of all UNESCO members on November 12-27 in Paris, held on November 25,2019.







Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Bangladesh was cancelled after Bangladesh decided to avoid mass-scale celebrations on March 17 following the detection of three cases of coronavirus affected. Modi joined the birth centenary celebration of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on March 17 through videoconference.







Washington DC Mayor Muriel Bowser issued a proclamation about Mujib year. In the proclamation he has declared Mujib Year from March 17, 2020 to March 17, 2021, marking the birth centenary celebration of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.





The father of the nation and the famed leader Bangabandhu was born on March 17, 1920 AD in East Bengal (now in Tungipara village of Gopalganj district of Bangladesh). Again, on March 26, 2021, Bangladesh will mark the half-centenary of its independence. The announcement of the year is particularly important as Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was actively involved in Bangladesh's struggle for independence.





Before joining politics, Bangabandhu studied law and political science in Kolkata and Dhaka, and agitated for Indian independence. In 1949, he joined the Awami League, a political party which advocated greater autonomy for East Pakistan.





A popular leader in East Pakistan, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman played an important role in the six-point movement and the Anti-Ayub movement. In 1970, his party secured an absolute majority in the Pakistani general elections, the country's first, winning more seats than all parties in West Pakistan, including Zulfikar Ali Bhutto's Pakistan Peoples Party.





The election results were not honored, leading to a bloody civil war, and Sheikh Mujib declared Bangladesh's independence on March 26, 1971. The declaration coincided with a ruthless show of strength by the Pakistani military, in which tanks rolled out on the streets of Dhaka and several students and intellectuals were killed. Some 3,000,000 people were killed and around 200,000 women were raped.





India under then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi provided full support to Bangabandhu and Bangladesh's independence movement, resulting in the creation of a sovereign government at Dhaka in January 1971. Shiekh Mujib, who had been arrested and taken to West Pakistan, returned to Bangladesh after being freed in January 1972.







For the next three years, Bangabandhu held the new country's prime ministerial post, and became a celebrated icon in India as well, admired for his moving speeches and charismatic personality.On 15 August 1975, Bangabandhu was assassinated by several disgruntled military men along with his wife and three sons, including 10-year-old Sheikh Russel.







His daughters, the current Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her younger sister Sheikh Rehana, survived as they were abroad at the time. Bangladesh hanged six ex-Army officers convicted of assassinating Rahman, almost 35-45 years after he was killed. The government has taken initiative to bring back other fugitive killers of Bangabandhu from abroad.





