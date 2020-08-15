'DSA govt's weapon to cling to power'



Demanding the withdrawal of all cases filed under the Digital Security Act, BNP has said that the government is using the act as a weapon to cling to power.Party's Secretary General Mirza Fakhru Islam Alamgir came up with the remarks while addressing a virtual press conference from his Uttara residence in the city on Friday.





Mirza Fakhru said, "Around 153 people were harassed by filing cases against them under the Digital Security Act from January to June 2020. If you analyze the allegations of the cases, you'll see that those were filed for raising voice against ruling party plunderers, expressing political views and criticizing the government."







Fakhrul also alleged that action is being taken against the journalists or those who publish any information about corruption and unscrupulous acts of ruling party men and either in social media or print media."The nation's voice is silenced now in fear of facing cases under the Digital Security Act.







Since the formation of the act, BNP has been saying this law is unconstitutional and a tool of the government to suppress the voice of people. They made the law to cling to power. We think the law should be revoked immediately and the freedom of expression of free-thinking of people should be ensured," he observed.





Though journalists and civil society members remain vocal against section 57 of the Digital Security Act, Fakhrul said 94 percent cases have been filed under the 'controversial' section 57.He also said the government is abusing section 57 of the Digital Security Act for violating human rights and snatching the freedom of expression. "





Whenever a government becomes authoritarian, autocrat, and fascist, it first attacks the freedom of expression, freedom of speech, and freedom of the press and also controls the social media. That is what this government is doing sincerely in a very planned and conscious manner."The BNP leader called upon all to get united to restore democracy and overcome the current situation of the country.







