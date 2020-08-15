Vikram Doraiswami India's new HC in Dhaka



India has appointed Vikram Kumar Doraiswami as its new High Commissioner to Bangladesh. The government of the country came up with the information through a statement on Thursday.





He is expected to take charge soon. Currently he is an additional secretary at the Ministry of External Affairs. Doraiswami will replace Riva Ganguly Das, who is going to take charge as secretary (East) at the Ministry of External Affairs.





As an additional secretary, he has been looking after the department of international organizations and conferences.Earlier, Vikram Kumar Doraiswami also discharged responsibilities of an Ambassador in South Korea and Uzbekistan.



He also held positions at Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Myanmar desks as a joint secretary. This career diplomat was also the chief of the SAARC desk.Doraiswami is an officer of 1992 batch. United News of India reported that he studied history in Delhi University. Before joining the Ministry of External Affairs, he had been a journalist for a short time.





