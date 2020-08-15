'Working to ensure justice, rights for all'



Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Friday said that her government is working to establish justice in the country and ensure that the countrymen could lead a secured life while enjoying their rights.





The premier said this while addressing a milad and doa mahfil, joining from Gono Bhaban through video conferencing.

The Social Services Department arranged the event in observance of National Mourning Day.





The PM said that those who assassinated Bangabandhu and most of his family members on August 15, 1975 were later awarded by the governments that came following the massacre through placing them (the killers) in various important posts."I want to change that system.







We are always alert so that people of the country are safe, can lead a beautiful life and can enjoy their rights," she said.In this connection, she recalled that seeking justice for Bangabandhu's killing was barred through enacting the infamous indemnity ordinance.





Sheikh Hasina said the government is working round the clock for the welfare of the people of all sections to materialize the dreams of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.In this regard, she called upon all concerned to work with honesty, dedication and integrity to this end.





The prime minister pledged to stay beside those who are lagging behind, including the orphans and distressed children, to ensure a meaningful life and livelihood.Sheikh Hasina also said various training and vocational education programs have been undertaken by the government so that these people can stand on their own feet.





The prime minister also mentioned previously introduced "Shanti Nibash" for the elderly, saying this project will be reintroduced in the days ahead.Social Welfare Minister Nuruzzaman Ahmed also spoke on the occasion.





State Minister for Social Welfare Ashraf Ali Khan and senior officials of the Ministry of Social Welfare and its various departments also attended the program.A special munajat was offered seeking eternal peace of the departed souls of Bangabandhu and other members of his family who were martyred on August 15, 1975.





Prayers were also held seeking good health and long life of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina as well as for continued peace, progress and prosperity of the country and the nation.









---Agency

