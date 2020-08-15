

The nation is observing the National Mourning Day today, marking the 45th martyrdom anniversary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and most of his family members were assassinated by some disgruntled army men on the fateful night of August 15, 1975.





The martyrs included Bangabandhu's wife Begum Fazilatunnesa Mujib, his sons Sheikh Kamal, Sheikh Jamal and Sheikh Russell, daughters-in-law Sultana Kamal and Rosy Jamal, brother Sheikh Naser, brother-in-law Abdur Rab Serniabat, nephew and eminent journalist Sheikh Fazlul Huq Moni, his pregnant wife Arzoo Moni and Colonel Jamil. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the eldest daughter of Bangabandhu, escaped the planned assassination with her sister Sheikh Rehana as they were staying overseas then.





The killing of Bangabandhu, the greatest son of the soil in thousand years, descended a pall of gloom and spread a sense of deep sadness among the people in the country and across the globe.The world protested and condemned the killing, saying it is an irreparable loss to millions of people of Bangladesh.





Like previous years, the government, Awami League and different political and socio-cultural organizations, educational institutions and professional groups chalked out elaborate programs to pay the utmost respect to the greatest son of the soil on the day of his martyrdom, but this year all programs will be held by maintaining the social distancing in wake of the global pandemic coronavirus (COVID-19).





The nation, however, started observing the month of mourning from August 1, recalling the most brutal killing in its history and renewing the pledge to safeguard perpetually the country's independence and sovereignty.The government drew elaborate programs to observe the Day with due respect and solemnity.





As part of the program, the national flag will be hoisted half-mast atop the buildings of all government, semi-government, autonomous, educational institutions and private offices on the day.





Wreaths will be placed at the portrait of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in front of Bangabandhu Memorial Museum in the city and a munajat will be offered there at 6.30 am on August 15.





Wreaths will also be placed at the graves of Bangabandhu's martyred family members and other martyrs of August 15, 1975 at Banani Graveyard in the city and offering fateha and munajat will be held there at 7.30 am on the day.





Wreaths will too be laid at the Mazar of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at Tungipara in Gopalganj district around 10 am. Fateha will be offered and a special doa will be held there maintaining social distancing.





To mark the National Mourning Day, special munajats will be offered at all mosques across the country after Johr prayers while special prayers will take place at all temples, churches, pagodas and other places of worship at convenient time.





Bangladesh Betar and Bangladesh Television will air special programs in observance of the National Mourning day. National newspapers and magazines will publish special supplements on the occasion.Besides, specially designed posters on Bangabandhu will be printed and distributed while documentary on him will be screened on the occasion.





The specially designed posters on National Mourning Day will be displayed at important public places, including at educational institutions or growth centers, reminding the black chapter of the country's history.







