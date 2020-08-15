ZTE and Teletalk organise 'Leading 5G Tour 2020' workshop in BD



ZTE Corporation being a major international provider of telecommunications, enterprise and consumer technology solutions for the Mobile Internet has hosted the first overseas online "Leading 5G Tour 2020- Exhibition Hall Overview" workshop in Bangladesh along with Teletalk on Monday (August 10, 2020). Teletalk is the only state-owned GSM, 3G, LTE based mobile phone operator in Bangladesh which started its operation in 2004.







The virtual conference realized the simultaneous access of peak 40 ports, ensuring the participation effect of more than 13 people's stable communication. ZTE has invited participants to visit the exhibition hall of the Shenzhen headquarters online to show and explain ZTE's self-developed chips, the latest wireless base station, and core equipment etc.







The main highlighted part of the workshop has been the ZTE's open lab and headquarters. ZTE SDN/NFV Joint Open lab and Shenzhen headquarters is mainly for exploration and verification of cutting-edge technologies such as 5G technology and virtual architecture, including the integration of ZTE's products and compatibility test with partners.





Chief Marketing Officer of ZTE Bangladesh Pang Wei and participants from Teletalk have delivered speeches respectively. They have reviewed the long-term cooperation history of both sides, and expressed the vision of further mutual benefit and win-win on the 5G development road in the future. After that, a high-level expert group from ZTE headquarters has given a 5G special lecture.



The senior management of both sides has gone through an in-depth discussion on the development trend of the communication industry, Teletalks' future development strategy, 5G evolution and deployment, etc.







In addition, the online atmosphere has been very active as participants engaged in the discussion as well as the technical presentation meeting. They have listened to experts from ZTE about customized topics such as 5G progress, development strategy, deployment suggestions, etc.







ZTE Corporation is a Chinese company that provides advanced telecommunications systems, mobile devices and enterprise technology solutions to consumers, operators, companies and public sector customers.





The company has been committed to providing customers with integrated end-to-end innovations to deliver excellence and value as the telecommunications and information technology sectors converge. ZTE sells its products and services in more than 160 countries.







