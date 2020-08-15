Nation set to observe National Mourning Day Today





The nation is set to observe the National Mourning Day today, marking the 45th martyrdom anniversary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.





Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and most of his family members were brutally killed by some disgruntled army men on the fateful night of August 15, 1975 and this carnage is considered as the ugliest chapter of the nation’s history.





The self-confessed killers of August 15 did not assassinate Bangabandhu alone, but also killed 16 other members of his family, friends and relatives. The martyrs included Bangabandhu’s wife Begum Fazilatunnesa Mujib, his sons

Sheikh Kamal, Sheikh Jamal and Sheikh Russell, daughters-in-law Sultana Kamal and Rosy Jamal, brother Sheikh Naser, brother-in-law Abdur Rab Serniabat, nephew and eminent journalist Sheikh Fazlul Huq Moni, his pregnant wife Arzoo Moni and Colonel Jamil.





Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the eldest daughter of Bangabandhu, escaped the planned assassination with her sister Sheikh Rehana as they were staying overseas then. The killing of Bangabandhu, the greatest son of the soil in thousand years, descended a pall of gloom and spread a sense of deep sadness among the people in the country and across the globe. The world protested and condemned the killing, saying it is an irreparable loss to millions of people of Bangladesh.





Like previous years, the government, Awami League and different political and socio-cultural organisations, educational institutions and professional groups chalked out elaborate programmes to pay the utmost respect to the greatest son of the soil on the day of his martyrdom, but this year all programmes will be held by maintaining the social distancing in wake of the global pandemic coronavirus (COVID-19).





The nation, however, started observing the month of mourning from August 1, recalling the most brutal killing in its history and renewing the pledge to safeguard perpetually the country’s independence and sovereignty.





The government drew elaborate programmes to observe the Day with due respect and solemnity. As part of the programme, the national flags are kept hoisted half-mast atop the buildings of all government, semi-government, autonomous, educational institutions and private offices today.





Wreaths will be placed at the portrait of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in front of Bangabandhu Memorial Museum in the city and a munajat will be offered there at 6.30 am on August 15.





Wreaths will also be placed at the graves of Bangabandhu’s martyred family members and other martyrs of August 15, 1975 at Banani Graveyard in the city and offering fateha and munajat will be held there at 7.30 am on the day.





Wreaths will too be laid at the Mazar of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at Tungipara in Gopalganj district around 10 am. Fateha will be offered and a special doa will be held there maintaining social distancing.





To mark the National Mourning Day, special munajats will be offered at all mosques across the country after Johr prayers while special prayers will take place at all temples, churches, pagodas and other places of worship at

convenient time.





Bangladesh Betar and Bangladesh Television will air special programmes in observance of the National Mourning day. National newspapers and magazines will publish special supplements on the occasion.





Besides, specially designed posters on Bangabandhu will be printed and distributed while documentary on him will be screened on the occasion. The posters and others programmes marking the day will be publicized

through LED display board at different public places.





Posts and Telecommunication Division will send SMS by Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission ( BTRC) to all mobile users describing the significance of the National Mourning Day.





According to the inter-ministerial meeting, Bangabandhu Memorial Museum can organize lecture on the biography of Bangabandhu and National Mourning Day using virtual platforms on request of the educational institutions,

Shishu Academy and such institutions.





In line with the national programmes, different ministries and divisions, departments and agencies will organize various programmes at their respective institutions, maintaining social distancing and health guidelines. Use of

virtual platforms should get priority in holding Mourning Day programmes.





District and upazila administrations will draw up their respective programmes, including discussions and doa mahfils, marking the National Mourning Day maintaining the social distancing. Government officials will

join the programmes at district and upazila levels.





Bangladesh missions abroad will also hoist the national flag half-mast and organize discussions marking the day.













