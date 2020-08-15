Youth stabbed dead in Cumilla





A young man was stabbed to death by a group of youths at Digamboritola in Cumilla city on Friday night over a trifling matter.





The victim was identified as Rajib Hasan, son of Shahin of Bajrapur area.





Anwarul Haque, officer-in-charge of Kotwali Model Police Station, said a local young man, Riyad, locked into an altercation with three other young men -- Polash, Roky and Akhir -- in front of Bajrapur Government Primary School around 12am.





At one point, Rajib came forward to settle the dispute siding with Riyad.





Amid the scuffle, Rajib suffered wounds in a knife attack carried out by Riyad’s rival group and died on the spot, said the OC.





Police arrested two youths in connection with the killing.





They recovered the body and sent it to Comilla Medical College Hospital for autopsy.









Leave Your Comments