7 deer poachers held in Sundarbans





Forest department officials arrested seven members of a deer poaching gang from the Sundarbans in Kochikhali Pakhshir Cahr area of Sharankhola upazila in the district early Saturday.





They also seized a trawler and huge quantity of traps used to catch deer.





Mohammad Belayet Hossain, divisional forest officer (DFO) of Sundarbans East Department, said a patrol team arrested them while conducting a regular drive.





The poachers entered the forest defying the ban, he said,

