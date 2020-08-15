Published:  02:09 PM, 15 August 2020

7 deer poachers held in Sundarbans

7 deer poachers held in Sundarbans

Forest department officials arrested seven members of a deer poaching gang from the Sundarbans in Kochikhali Pakhshir Cahr area of Sharankhola upazila in the district early Saturday.

They also seized a trawler and huge quantity of traps used to catch deer.

Mohammad Belayet Hossain, divisional forest officer (DFO) of Sundarbans East Department, said a patrol team arrested them while conducting a regular drive.

The poachers entered the forest defying the ban, he said,


Leave Your Comments


Latest News

More From Countrywide

Video Gallery

Photo Gallery

E-Paper

E-Paper

Go to Home Page »