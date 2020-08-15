Disinformation campaign targeting Bangladesh by India's NE web portals condemned





Bangladesh's Deputy High Commission in Kolkata condemned the disinformation campaign targeting Bangladesh by several web portals based in India's northeastern region.





The Deputy High Commission urged all concerned to disregard the false information peddled.





"It has recently come to our notice that several web portals based in India's northeastern region have published totally false and baseless articles, and rumors, against the honorable prime minister, honorable ministers and advisers, military and security forces, and intelligence agencies of Bangladesh," said a press release.





Most notably, the Deputy High Commission said, the said portals have run distorted and photoshopped images of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan, in an attempt to hurt the existing friendly ties between Bangladesh and India.





"We understand that these web portals, namely theeasternlink.com, nenow.in and lookeast.in, are operated by or under the auspices of a discredited Indian journalist who has prior track record of disseminating false information about Bangladesh," the media release mentioned.





In 2017, the said journalist published a "baseless and debunked" article suggesting a deadly coup and murder attempt against the prime minister of Bangladesh, said the Deputy High Commission.





"In addition, these portals have published spurious and provocative articles about Bangladesh's military and security forces, lacking any sense of journalistic integrity," it said.

