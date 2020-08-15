Global COVID-19 cases surpass 21 mln: Johns Hopkins University





Global COVID-19 case count has reached 21,159,730 as of Saturday morning, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University, reports Xinhua.





Besides, the deaths from coronavirus have reached 764,683 worldwide, according to CSSE data .





The worst-hit United States reported the most COVID-19 cases and deaths, standing at 5,313,055 and 168,448, respectively.





Brazil recorded 3,224,876 cases and 105,463 deaths, followed by India with more than 2.4 million cases.





Countries with more than 400,000 cases also include Russia, South Africa, Peru, Mexico and Colombia.

Leave Your Comments