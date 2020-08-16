Diner Sheshe





"'You should be enjoying this. At least one person is taking interest in a piece of garbage like you,' he said as he touched my body. It happened when I was 12.







He was an old and respected tutor with a triple PhD- he enjoyed a reputation that no one could touch. That's why I never saw it coming. Even when he called my parents and said that I was a 'genius' student who deserved 'private' training with him- when in reality I was a below average student who never did well in school.





I couldn't figure out what he possibly saw in me that the other students didn't have, but I went along with it when I saw how proud my parents were. One day, during one of our private sessions, I noticed that his wife and maid, who were usually at home, had left the house. I was always very naive, but I could feel it in my gut that something was wrong.







A 'bad vibe' turned into something worse when he began to touch me against my will and expected me to be grateful that someone wanted an unattractive girl like me. I was really short at that point, but I was so scared that I climbed upon the table and chairs to unlock the door and run away as fast as I could. I never looked back, not once. But the words he said and the things he did to me, still give me goosebumps.







It didn't stop there. Abuse followed me through the years. At 14, I was humiliated by a teacher in front of the entire class because of my speech defect and crooked teeth. At 21, my batch in college labelled me a 'slut' because of baseless rumors- it's funny because I was actually a virgin.







Through this trauma, I withdrew into a closed off girl with severe trust issues- I'm still afraid to be in a relationship because of the flashbacks. In those times, writing poetry was the only way I knew how to express my grief and pain. (excerpt)





Humans of Bombay, Fb





