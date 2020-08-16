Worldwide waffling





A London state sixth form that saw 51 pupils receive Oxbridge offers has criticised the government's new "triple lock" A-level grading system as "flawed" and said its students have received "nothing like what they deserve" today.





Brampton Manor Academy in East Ham opened its sixth form in 2012 with the specific aim of transforming progression rates to Oxbridge and Russell Group universities in the east London area.











Ronnie O'Sullivan missed his chance to turn up the heat on Mark Selby as the humidity threatened to wreak havoc in the first session of their World Snooker Championship semi-final.







O'Sullivan complained about the worst kicks of his career after an error-strewn start to the session, which the Rocket eventually had to settle for edging 5-3 despite dominating his out-of-sorts opponent. After both players suffered a series of bad cue ball contacts in the third frame, O'Sullivan told referee Paul Collier: "I've never had kicks like that before in my life."







Tournament officials took the unusual step of changing the balls during the mid-session interval and the kicks appeared to subside, with O'Sullivan fashioning an overnight advantage which ought to have been much more comprehensive.







Players and pundits including six-time runner-up Jimmy White have suggested the warm weather may be a factor in the increased incidences of contact issues this year.









Fawad Alam finally made a comeback to the Pakistan Test team 11 years after he was excluded from the team in November 2009. Alam, 34, was named in the Playing XI in the Southampton Test in place of Shadab Khan. This is the fourth Test match of his career.







The stylish left-handed batsman became the 25th such cricketer to make another Test appearance after waiting for at least 10 years. He is also the second Pakistan player to do so after Younis Ahmed, who played 17 years after his previous Test in 1987.











Mesut Ozil has announced he is staying at Arsenal and will not be forced out by anyone. The German's future is the subject of speculation once again this summer after he was frozen out by Mikel Arteta towards the end of the season.







Ozil earns a staggering £350,000-a-week at Arsenal until 2021, and the club are exploring options to pay him out of his £18million contract.





The Gunners are even willing to subside his wages, if he agrees to move to another club. But German World Cup winner Ozil has absolutely no intention of leaving Arsenal, saying he is determined to knuckle down and win back his place in the team.







Ozil told The Athletic: "My position is clear. I'm here through to the last day of our agreement and I'll give everything I have for this club.





