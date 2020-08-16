BGB observes Nat'l Mourning Day

Border Guard Bangladesh observed the National Mourning Day with various programs and special prayers on Saturday. -AA



Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) has organized a detailed program on the occasion of National Mourning Day and the 45th martyrdom anniversary of the great architect of independence, Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.







Special prayers were offered in the mosques of all regions, institutions, sectors and units including BGB headquarters. The national flag was also kept hoisted at half-mast at all BGB installations to mark the day.

