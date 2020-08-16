Cooperatives Department observes Mourning Day

Officials of the Department of Cooperatives led by the secretary at the Rural Development and Cooperatives Division Rezaul Ahsan pays homage to the Father of the Nation by placing a floral wreath at the portrait of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at Sam



Department of Cooperatives observed the National Mourning Day and paid homage to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on Saturday keeping up physical distancing due to the Covid 19 pandemic situation.







Rezaul Ahsan, Secretary of Rural Development and Cooperatives Division, Aminul Islam, Director General of Cooperatives Division and other officials placed floral wreaths at the portrait of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.





The Holy Quran was recited and a doa mahfil was organized at the Cooperatives Department praying for the eternal peace of the departed souls of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and his family members who embraced martyrdom on 15 August 1975.





A discussion program was also held on the occasion. Rezaul Ahsan was the chief guest at the program. He said that all concerned should make the best of their efforts to build up Sonar Bangla (Golden Bengal) which Bangabandhu had dreamed of.





Aminul Islam said that Bangladesh would have made much more progress if Bangabandhu was not assassinated on 15 August 1975. He informed that Cooperatives Department has taken up initiatives to implement Bangabandhu Model Village project.



Leave Your Comments