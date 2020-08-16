Mujib Corner launched at SEU

Southeast University (SEU) launched 'Mujib Corner' at the University Permanent Campus in city's Tejgaon area on Saturday. -AA



The initiative has taken to mark the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and observance of his 45th Death Anniversary. Chairman of Board of Trustees MdRezaul Karim inaugurated the corner while Vice-Chancellor of SEU Prof Dr AFM Mafizul Islam chaired the program.





Mujib Corner at SEU is rich in books, pictures, documents, and videos created on the life, work, and ideals of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. The corner was designed by Latifa Sultana, Lecturer, Department of Architecture, SEU.

