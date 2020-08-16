BUP observes National Mourning Day

BUP observed the National Mourning Day through various programs on Saturday. -AA





'The present generation must play a leading role in building the dream of Sonar Bangla keeping the ideals and consciousness of Bangabandhu-said BUP Vice-Chancellor Major General Ataul Hakim Sarwar Hasan.







He said this in a speech on the occasion of the 45th martyrdom anniversary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and National Mourning Day 2020 organized by Bangladesh University of Professionals (BUP) on Saturday.





Various programmes were conducted through online considering the current pandemic situation seriously. Among the various programmes organized by BUP were keeping the national flag at half-mast, recitation of the Qur'an, special munajat, discussions on Bangabandhu's biography through online and screening of documentary on Bangabandhu.







BUP Vice-Chancellor Major General Ataul Hakim Sarwar Hasan, SBP, SGP, ndc, afwc, psc, PhD joined the online programme as the chief guest while Pro-VC Professor M Abul KashemMozumder, PhD. Joined the online programme as the special guest.Professor of Bangabandhu Chair Dr. Syed Anwar Husain, BUP high officials, faculty members and students also participated in the online discussion.





