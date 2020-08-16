Killing of Bangabandhu and the black night





Bangabandhu, the father of the nation of Bangladesh under whose charismatic leadership the country gained its independence, has become an inseparable part of the history of the country.





Gaining independence of the country would not have been possible without the matured and courageous leadership of Bangabandhu. For his outstanding contribution to the development of an independent country, he would remain alive in the hearts of millions of Bangladeshis as long as the country would remain on the world map.







With his eloquent speech on 7 March 1971, Bangabandhu could manage to unify the Bangalees to throw the clasps of Pakistani oppression out. Through his inspiring speech, he could influence the people of the country to sacrifice their lives for the sake of the country's independence.







He was such a leader who could grasp the enormity of every situation with great intensity. Therefore, instead of proclaiming the independence of the nation in a more direct straight forward voice, he declared the independence by uttering the words “Ebarer Shongram AmaderMuktir Shongram,Ebarer Shongram, Shadhinotar Shongram” (The struggle now is the struggle for our emancipation; the struggle now is the struggle for our independence)diplomatically.







The Pakistani Janta could not read him properly on the 7th of March. That is why; despite all-out efforts, they failed to label him as a revolutionary leader. Due to his spiritual leadership, we were able to gain our independence within nine months period only.





After gaining independence, Bangabandhu started his second life which was the rejuvenation of a country devastated by the war. He could get the country on the road of growth in a short time. Unfortunately, we could not pay homage to him for his lifelong struggle for the cause of the nation.







Rather, a ploy of a group of AL leaders and a section of the army brutally killed him along with most of his family members. I still haven't found the answer to the question of why they murdered Rasel who had no political understanding. The killers dedicated themselves to obliterating the names of Bangabandhu and his relatives from the history of the country.





The vested quarters provided the killer's indemnityto save them from the trail. Regrettably, many of Bangabandhu's most trusted men remained involved in the ploy who received different sorts of advantages from him at different times. They did not expect Bangabandhu's daughter to return to Bangladesh and regain power in someday. None of the government after 1975 until 1996 had paid adequate tribute to him on the 15th of August.







The tragedy for the killers was that that Skeikh Hasina, Bangabandhu's elder daughter, came to Bangladesh to take over the AL leadership in 1981 to save the party to get split having been persistently instigated by the military dictators. Sheikh Hasina not only organized the party but also brought the party in power in 1996 and started the legal proceedings against the assassins who remained safe for 21 years due to indemnity provided by the state.







It was a delightful moment for us when we found that the Sheikh Hasina government took the initiative to continue legal actions against those who committed the heinous act of history. It was a shame that numerous governments made attempts to remove Bangabandhu's contribution to Bangladesh history.







But, his daughter took all the necessary initiative to make corrections in the history of Bangladesh’s struggle for independence and the contribution of Bangabandhu by inserting real history in the school textbooks which was distorted by the earlier government.





Sheikh Hasina began the proceedings of Bangabandhu assassination trial during 1996-2001 but was unable to complete the proceedings. Owning to the collapse of AL from power in 2001, the cycle gain skewed. The most horrific killing was brought to justice amid a lot of delay and obstacles.





Many have been hanged, but the others have been spared by hiding in various countries. The government should expedite the process of bringing the absconding killers in the country for the execution of the verdict of the court. Only then, we would be able to pay some tribute to his soul.







Now a pertinent question is: what is the impact of the 15th of August, which is considered as a black day, on the history of Bangladesh? Through the killing of Bangabandhu,the path of the country’s development was pushed back as the process of establishing a democratic, exploitation-free and non-communal Bangladesh did not proceed further until 1996. We know that the country is inordinately divided into two sections.





But, we must have some touch-stones of unity and consensus to show respect to some of the events. It is no denying the fact that the war of liberation is one of them. But at the same time, the August 15 should be another moment that should be respected by altogether.We might have upheld different opinions and different political ideologies.







Nevertheless, we all should agree on the point that the killings onthe 15th of August 1975 should never have happened in the country. We still could not understand what we have lost through the tragic killings of Bangabandhu with most of his family members. Since the August 15th, 1975 is a national tragedy it is not the responsibility of the AL or the family members of Bangabandhu alone to mourn on this day.







Rather, we all should mourn the day as a national tragedy as the memory of that black event still brings tears to the eyes of all proud Bangladeshis and every human being. That is why we should consider the 15th of August 1975 as a black night in the context of the history of Bangladesh.





At the same time, we could pay tribute to this great man by facilitating the process of building a democratic, exploitation-free and non-communal Bangladesh, where the fundamental spirit of independence would be upheld and people of all castes and creed would be able to enjoy equal rights.





The writer is a Professor of Public Administration and an Additional Director of Institutional Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC) at the University of Rajshahi.





