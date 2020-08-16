Union Bank mourns death of Rezia Begum



Union Bank family on Saturday expressed deep shock and sorrow at the death of Rezia Begum, mother of ABM Mokammel Hoque Chowdhury, Managing Director of Union Bank Limited. Rezia Begum breathed her last at Evercare Hospital (Ex. Apollo Hospital) in the capital on 14 August 2020.





She was 80. She has left behind 5 sons, 1 daughter, numbers of grandchildren and many well-wishers to mourn her death. Union Bank family expressed their heartfelt condolence to the bereaved family and pray for salvation of the departed soul.

