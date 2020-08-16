BEPZA, EPZs observe National Mourning Day

BEPZA officials place a floral wreath in front of the mural of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at the BEPZA Complex in Dhaka on National Mourning Day on Saturday, August 15, 2020. -Collected



Bangladesh Export Processing Zones Authority (BEPZA) has observed the National Mourning Day in a befitting manner. Executive Chairman of BEPZA Major General S M Salahuddin Islam BP, SPP, ndc, psc along with high officials placed wreath at the mural of great architecture of independence and Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at the BEPZA Complex premises in the city on August 15 morning, said a press release on Saturday.







During this time Member (Investment Promotion) Md Mahmudul Hossain Khan, Member (Engineering) Mohammad Faruque Alam, Member (Finance) Nafisa Banu, Secretary Md Nabirul Islam including General Manager (Public Relations) and General Managers of the Executive Office were present.







Commemorating the 45th martyrdom anniversary of Bangabandhu and his family members, BEPZA kept national flag half-mast on 15 August early morning at BEPZA Complex, Dhaka. Remembering the day, BEPZA organized a Doa Mahfil in the Executive Office. Besides this, Banner on National Mourning Day and documentary film on Bangabandhu's life & works and historical events memoirs are displayed through digital screen in the main entrance of BEPZA Complex.







Simultaneously, eight Export Processing Zones (EPZs) under BEPZA located at different areas of the country - Chattogram, Dhaka, Cumilla, Ishwardi, Mongla, Uttara, Adamjee, Karnaphuli EPZ and BEPZA Economic Zone- observed the day with due respect. The Zones kept the national flag half-mast on 15 August early morning and offered Doa Mahfil after zohor prayer.







Moreover, Billboards on National Mourning Day are placed in the main roads of the zones. Also Documentary Film on life & works and historical quotations & photographs of Bangabandhu are displayed through digital screen in the main entrance of the zones.









