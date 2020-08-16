'Haider' ranked among world's top 10 Hamlets

Hailed as a box-office disruptor, Bollywood actor ShahidKapoor is on a high at the moment. After delivering smash hit 'Kabir Singh' in 2019, the actor has been busy working on his highly anticipated Jersey, in which he plays a cricketer for the second time, after 'Dil Bole Hadippa'.







Shahid has yet another reason to celebrate - his 2014 release 'Haider' has now been ranked amongst the world's top 10 Hamlets. Featuring Shahid as Haider Meer, the film is a modern-day adaptation of William Shakespeare's 'Hamlet'. It is set in insurgency-hit Kashmir.







Directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, 'Haider' is one of the best works of the filmmaker till date. Channeling the spirit of the Prince Hamlet with his nuanced acting, Kapoor impressed both audiences and the critics. The actor also won multiple awards for his performance.

