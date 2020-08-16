CBI probe demanded in Sridevi's death



On June 14, when the news of Sushant Singh Rajput's demise broke, it was stated that he died by suicide. But, netizens were of the opinion that it is a murder and demanded that the case should be handed over to the CBI.After more than a month of the investigation by Mumbai Police and later by Bihar Police, the case was finally given to CBI.





Amidst CBI investigation in Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely demise, netizens have taken to Twitter and are now demanding a CBI probe in Sridevi's death as well.





On February 25, 2018, Sridevi was found dead in a bathtub of her hotel room in Dubai. There were several conspiracy theories around her death at that time. But, after the investigation by Dubai officials and the forensic report that ruled out any foul play, it was stated that she died of accidental drowning.





However, there were a few like BJP MP Subramanian Swamy who alleged that it was a murder. Years later, netizens are now demanding CBI probe in Sridevi's death as well. The hashtag #CBIEnquiryForSridevi has been trending on Twitter since last night.







