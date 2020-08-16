Ayushmann welcomes Supreme Court's verdict



Ayushmann Khurrana, who often raises his voice through his films to bring about social change in the country has welcomed the Supreme Court verdict that says daughters have an equal birthright to inherit property. "A big step, a necessary step and I welcome this verdict wholeheartedly.





This will have retrospective effects on society," says Ayushmann, whose social message films like 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan', 'Badhai Ho', 'Bala', 'Dum LagaKe Haisha', among others have started relevant and important social conversations in our country. The Supreme Court on Tuesday held that daughters, like sons, have an equal birthright to inherit ancestral property and the amendment to the Hindu Succession Act, 1956.







