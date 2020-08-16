'August 1975' awaits censor board approval

A scene from the film 'August 1975'. - Collected



'August 1975' just releases its first teaser and poster. This is a movie based on the gruesome assassination of Bangabandhu and his family on 15 August, 1975.







Selim Khan, producer and owner of Shapla media is directing the film. Selim Khan said they have already submitted the film to the censor board and will release it as soon as they get clearance from the board.







But how things will work out when cinema halls are still closed? He said, they communicated with the authority regarding this matter and requested them to think about it. They assured to look into the matter while giving approval for the release.







The script of the film does not only revolve around what happened on that night, it also intends to depict the barbarity of the murderers. In addition, it also portrays the ongoing conspiracy during that time. The story will somewhat start after the murder of Bangabandhu Sheikh MujiburRahman and his family.







Shahiduzzaman Selim, Tauqir Ahmed, Jayanta Chattopadhyay, Fazlur Rahman Babu, Anisur Rahman Milon, Taskeen Rahman, MajnunMijan, Tanvin Sweety, Masuma Rahman Nabila will be seen in playing different characters in this movie.







The 'Aynabaji' famous actor Masuma Nabila will be playing the role of former parliament member Baby Moudud, a dear one to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Khondaker Mostaq Ahmad will be played by Shahiduzzaman Selim and Tauqir Ahmed will be seen as one of the four leaders.





Other than them, Taskeen Rahman will play a major role. The film is produced by Shapla Media. BappaMazumder has sung a song composed by EmonSaha for the movie. The song will be released on YouTube soon, said the director Selim Khan.



