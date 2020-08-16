Arifin Shuvoo will play the character of Sheikh MujiburRahman and Nusraat Faria will appear as young Sheikh Hasina. -Collected



The shooting of 'Bangabandhu' - a biopic on the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh MujiburRahman - will begin soon, informed BaharuddinKhelon, the casting director of this movie.





The shooting was all set to begin in March. Due to Covid-19 outbreak, it was halted. "Our shooting was postponed due to the pandemic Covid-19 outbreak but we are hoping to resume it very soon.





A few of our crew members are from India. Even though our situation is a bit normal, the scenario is different in India. They are still under shutdown. So, we cannot say the exact date," said Khelon.





Khelon also informed that they are regularly having virtual meetings. "We are doing online meetings regularly and discussing the projects. Apart from finalizing the shooting date, everything is fixed." Indian producer ShyamBenegal would direct this biopic.





On March 1, a gazette signed by Nuzhat Yasmin, managing director of Bangladesh Film Development Corporation (BFDC), unveiled the names of the casting team of 50 actors and actresses.ArifinShuvoo will play the character of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and Nusraat Faria will appear as young Sheikh Hasina. Dilara Zaman will play the role of Sheikh Sayera Khatun, Bangabandhu's mother.





Tauqir Ahmed, Fazlur Rahman Babu and Misha Sawdagor will respectively play the characters of Huseyn Shaheed Suhrawardy, Khandaker Mushtaque Ahmed and General Mohammad Ayub Khan, the dictator of Pakistan.







Shuvoo did not disclose much about his character.The shooting will begin, Shuvoo and other crew members said, "Only the responsible people can answer this. We should not talk about it."





This biopic has been the talk of the town since last year. Everyone wanted to know who would play the lead role or who will be signed for the character of Sheikh Hasina.





After several auditions and discussions, the list of final actors was released. The shooting of this 2 hours and 20 minutes long biopic with a budget of Tk40 crore was supposed to commence on March 17, 2020 and end before March 17, 2021. It was supposed to be released in Bangladesh and India simultaneously.





Leave Your Comments