Indian HC in Dhaka celebrates Independence Day

Senior officials of Indian High Commission in Dhaka are seen under the Indian flag on Saturday observing the 74th Independence Day of India. -IHC





The High Commission of India, Dhaka solemnly observed the 74th Independence Day of India on 15 August 2020 at the Chancery premises of the High Commission.





Indian High Commissioner Sreemoti Riva Ganguly Das unfurled the national flag and read out the President's address to the nation. Members of the Indian community in Dhaka joined the event over social media, because of the need for keeping up physical distancing under the prevailing Covid 19 pandemic.





