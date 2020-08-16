US seizes Iranian fuel from ships headed to Venezuela



The United States has seized more than 1.1 million barrels of Iranian fuel that was headed to Venezuela, officials said Friday, in a high-seas handover that blocked two diplomatic adversaries from evading US economic sanctions.





The transfer of fuel from four Greek-owned ships, occurring over the past several weeks, risked igniting a tit-for-tat response from Iran. This week, an Iranian military unit briefly boarded a tanker in the Gulf of Oman in what several US officials described as a show of force - and, potentially, Tehran's efforts to reclaim any of its fuel that might be on the ship.





US officials said the four tankers - the Bella, the Bering, the Pandi and the Luna - were boarded without force after diplomatic and legal pressure was brought to bear against a Greek shipping magnate, George Gialozoglou.





US officials would not describe how the high-seas intercepts occurred other than to say US military ships were not involved. A warrant dated July 1 that approved the operation said the fuel could be secured by US government personnel, contractors or others appointed by the court.





Several weeks ago, after being informed that the fuel shipments would violate US sanctions against Iran, US officials said Gialozoglou agreed to allow US authorities to take the fuel.





Prosecutors said profits from the National Iranian Oil Co. have helped fund Tehran's elite military unit, the Revolutionary Guard, which supports Shiite militias in the Middle East and has been designated a terrorist organization by the Trump administration."Iran's not supposed to be doing that," President Donald Trump told reporters Friday.





Iran denied it had any relation to the seized fuel and accused the United States of waging a "psychological war" against the country. The Trump administration announced the transfer operation the same day it was pushing the U.N. Security Council to extend an arms embargo against Iran, a vote the United States was expected to lose.





"Neither the ships are Iranian nor their owners or their cargo has any connection to Iran," Hojat Soltani, Iran's ambassador to Venezuela, said Thursday on Twitter, after the seizure news was first reported by The Wall Street Journal. He called the announcement a "big lie."





Over the past two years, as the Trump administration repeatedly placed sanctions on Iran's oil and other lucrative industries, Tehran has been shut out of global markets and faced with economic collapse.





It has found a willing trading partner, however, in President Nicolás Maduro of Venezuela, whose own government has been crippled by US sanctions as the Trump administration seeks to push him from power after widely disputed elections in 2018.





Maduro so far has resisted the pressure campaign to resign. But skyrocketing gasoline prices in Venezuela have impeded access to food, jobs, security and health care, and could galvanize the country's already-simmering public against the embattled leader.







Tankers loaded with Iranian fuel have previously sailed to Venezuela, and Iranian technicians have flown in to help repair oil refineries that have atrophied under Maduro's watch.





"We are seeing more and more global shipping fleets avoiding the Iran-Venezuela trade due to our sanctions implementation and enforcement efforts," Morgan Ortagus, the State Department spokeswoman, said in a statement.





The intervention announced Friday was what the Justice Department described as the largest shipment of fuel ever seized from Iran. It followed a court warrant to allow the US government to take custody of the fuel aboard the four tankers.









---NYT

