Brahmaputra water swelling up



The overall flood situation worsened further in Brahmaputra basin as the water level of Brahmaputra and Jamuna rivers is swelling up due to the onrush of hilly water coming from upstream.





The Brahmaputra-Jamuna rivers are in rising trend, which may continue to increase in the next 24 hours, said the Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre (FFWC) in a bulletin issued on Saturday morning, reports BSS.





The FFWC latest flood outlook says water level in Brahmaputra-Jamuna river system may continue to rise.Water level at Chilmari station in Kurigram, Sariakandi Station in Bougra, Fulchari station in Gaibandha, Bahadurabad station in Jamalpur, Kazipur and Sirajganj stations in Sirajganj, Elasin station in Tangail and Aricha station in Manikganj is likely to cross the danger level within the next five days.







The Ganges and Padma rivers are in steady state, which may remain stable in the next 24 hours.Most of the rivers of the country's upper Meghna basin are in falling trend, which may continue to recede in the next 48 hours, the daily bulletin said.





Ganges-Padma River may steadily rise. Water level at Goalondo station at Rajbari, Bhagyakul station at Munshiganj and Sureshwar station at Shariatpur may continue to go up.





As a result, water level at Goalondo station in Rajbari may cross the danger level within the next 24 hours.Water level at Bhagyakul station at Munshiganj and Sureshwar station at Shariatpur may cross danger mark within August 18 next, the 10-day flood outlook said.





Rivers around Dhaka city may remain steady.Lakhya River in Narayanganj may continue to swell up. Turag at Mirpur and Dhaleshwari at Rekabi Bazar may continue to rise, resulting flooding in low-lying areas around Dhaka after August 15, the FFWC said.The overall flood situation in the Ganges basin remained stable, BSS Rajshahi correspondent reports.





Both the declining and rising trends of water level were recorded at river points of Ganges basin at 9 am on Saturday, superintending engineer of Bangladesh Water Development Board (BWDB) Mukhlesur Rahman told BSS.





A total of 30 river points monitored in the Ganges basin today, water levels receded at 18 points, while went up at 11 points and remained stable at one point on Saturday morning.





Water level of the Ganges River decreased by two cm at Pankha point in Chapainawabganj, one cm at Rajshahi point and three cm at Talbaria point, while went up by four cm at Hardinge Bridge point.





The Ganges River was flowing 201 cm, 213 cm, 127 cm and 116 cm below the danger levels at Pankha, Rajshahi, Hardinge Bridge and Talbaria points respectively, while water level of the Padma River went up by three cm at Goalondo point, according to the FFWC data.





Water level of the Korotoa River declined by eight cm afresh at Chak Rahimpur point and remained steady at Bogura point, and the river was flowing 133 cm and 254 cm below the danger level at two points respectively on Saturday morning.





Leave Your Comments