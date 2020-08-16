Bangabandhu and the yarn of the era

A painting on tragic August 1975. -Collected





What would have Bangabandhu done if he was alive today?





I am sure he would have exceeded Mandela, Lee Kuan Yew, Mahathir or Putin.

What would have Bangabandhu thought if he was alive today?





I am sure he would have thought about the farmers, workers and hard working people.

What would have Bangabandhu said if he was alive today?





I am sure he would have once again said.

"Bengalis, non Bengalis, Hindus, Muslims all are our brothers.

It is our duty to safeguard them."

Bangabandhu would have further said

Government officials are public servants, there is no respite.

If Bangabandhu was alive today, he would have cautioned

Everyone will have to account to Allah if they torment the poor.

I am sure Bangabandhu would have eliminated all the corrupt people.

He would not have said with regret, "Everyone gets gold mine but I have got a mine of thieves."





I am sure everybody loves Bangabandhu and his maxims.





Bangabandhu said like a magnificent philosopher "I have no intention to become Prime Minister."





"Prime Ministers come and go, but the people will keep me in their minds with love and honor."





If Bangabandhu was alive today, what analogy of humanity would he have stated?





I am sure he would have said in his firm voice that life is too short.





Will we carry anything else except a few yards of clothes after we die?





The ultimate happiness lies in love.



Bangabandhu heralded this message.





At last on a grim early morning of the monsoonChinese bullets from a group of barbariansTook away Bangabandhu,

the greatest Bengali of one thousand yearsWho was full of greatness and generosity.





I express my hatred to those who lay at home like cowards. Their crime is unpardonable. They are ghosts of Khandaker Mostaq. So what? The Father of the Nation is immortal.





He is glowing in the hearts of countless number of Bengalis All over the world throughout the glorious Mujib Borsho. It clinks to my ears Everyone is shedding tears soulfully Listen o Father. Whisper to us And proclaim the epistle of bliss.



[The poet is a diplomat, entrepreneur, author and chairman of the editorial board of The Asian Age.]





