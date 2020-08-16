The challenges before him post-liberation



In life, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman truly played out the role of Bangabandhu a grateful Bengali nation conferred on him once he was free of the Agartala conspiracy case in February 1969.







In death, he appears to have far exceeded the limits of a posthumous reputation for greatness that was expected to be associated with his memories. Bangabandhu's reputation has remained intact and indeed continues to hold huge political significance in a country that clearly ought to have done more to uphold his principles. There were all the pitfalls associated with providing leadership to a damaged country.







In early 1972, it was a fractured land that Sheikh Mujibur Rahman took charge of. The wounds were all over the place --- three million people dead, ten million trekking their way back home from refugee camps in India, tens of thousands of women raped by Pakistan's soldiers, destroyed bridges, blown up roads, young men with guns, rising prices of food and other consumer items and a general slide in law and order.







And there were too the very grave issues of the trial of Pakistani prisoners of war and the repatriation of a hundred thousand Bengalis trapped in Pakistan. Again, there was the legal process initiated in relation to the trial of the local Bengali collaborators of the Pakistan army in 1971.







Annada Shankar Roy's plaintive piece, composed days after Bangabandhu's assassination, speaks of a great man who, in true Greek fashion, thrived in struggle and perished in tragedy. The qualities that made a statesman of Mujib in post-liberation Bangladesh, a time when he walked tall on the global scene, in a way reminiscent of Gandhi and Nehru, were there despite the impediments he was up against.







Bangabandhu is on record as having told Justice A.S.M. Sayem (who through a curious twist of history would one day become Bangladesh's president amid the chaos engendered by Bangabandhu's murder) that Baksal was a temporary measure that would be set aside as soon as matters went back to being normal. By the end of 1974, when a state of emergency was imposed on the country, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was a marked man. The wolves were beginning to prowl around his tent.







Local and international conspiracy was already at work against him. Contrary to what his detractors, and even some admirers, have been saying all along, Mujib's dreams of a free Bengali republic sprouted first in the late 1950s when his mentor Huseyn Shaheed Suhrawardy served as Pakistan's prime minister.







After 1966, it was history that took its own course to fulfillment. Within the broad parameters of Mujib's struggle come the stories of his multifaceted contributions to the growth of Bengali nationalism and, eventually, the rise of the state which he had decided, as early as 1969, would be known as Bangladesh.







Today, as the nation remembers him through an observance of the anniversary of his assassination forty five years ago, it is the old courage and the legendary confidence of Bangabandhu that come alive once again. Bangabandhu led us out of the darkness of primitive forests to the luminosity of freedom. He was the North Star in our skies. The light of the star has never dimmed.





