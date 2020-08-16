'COVID-19 will go away on its own'



Health Minister Zahid Maleque has said that the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) will leave the country on its own. He was addressing a discussion as the chief guest at Bangladesh College of Physicians and Surgeons (BCPS) in Dhaka's Mohakhali on Saturday marking the National Mourning Day. Zahid Maleque said, "Whether the vaccine comes or not, coronavirus will leave the country."





"People don't need to come to hospitals as they get treatment at home now. This is why the hospitals have fewer patients. We are happy that infection and death rates have dropped in the country," he further said.





The government, however, has communicated with the countries that have developed potential COVID-19 vaccines, according to Maleque. He is scheduled to discuss the progress in securing vaccines with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday.







The health ministry has benefited from Hasina's "wise instructions" at a time when the entire world is struggling to contain the virus, Maleque said.





