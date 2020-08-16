Chinese Embassy sends gifts on Khaleda Zia's birthday

14 October 2016: Chinese President Xi Jinping met in Dhaka with Chairperson of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Khaleda Zia. Photo: Chinese Embassy website



Chinese Embassy in Dhaka sent gift items to Bangladesh Nationalist Party's (BNP) Chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia on Friday marking her 76th birthday which came off on Saturday.





Officials of Chinese Embassy arrived at BNP Gulshan office on Friday at 5 pm. They handed over the gifts to ABM Abdus Sattar, Personal Secretary to Khaleda Zia. The officials of the Chinese Embassy also offered their best wishes for Khaleda Zia's recovery from illness.





BNP standing committee member Barrister Zamir Uddin Sarker told journalists that it was decided on Khaleda Zia's 70th birthday that her birthday would be no longer celebrated formally. Rather it would be held in a modest way.





Former Vice Chancellor of Dhaka University Professor Emajuddin Ahmed requested Khaleda Zia not to celebrate her birthday on 15 August. This year milad mahfil and special prayers were conducted on this date seeking divine blessings for Khaleda Zia's recovery from ailments.





It may be added that there is a lot of controversy about Khaleda Zia's birthday on 15 August as it is the National Mourning Day. Many politicians refer to it as a false birthday which aims to undermine the martyrdom anniversary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.





BNP has been all along a close ally to China. The 19-point political manifesto of BNP is much similar to the manifesto of Chinese Communist Party (CCP). History shows that China directly opposed the Liberation War of 1971. China recognized Bangladesh after the assassination of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.





