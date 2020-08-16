Tributes, grief mark Nat'l Mourning Day

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her daughter Saima Hossain Putul offer a munajat after placing a wreath at the graves of the family members of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at Banani Graveyard in the city on Saturday marking the



The nation observed the National Mourning Day on Saturday by paying rich tributes to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the martyrs of the August 15.





Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina paid homage to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the architect of Bangladesh, by placing a wreath at his portrait in front of Bangabandhu Memorial Museum at Dhanmondi-32 in the capital. She stood there for some time in solemn silence.





A smart contingent of Bangladesh Armed Forces accorded state salute at the time while bugle was playing with tune of sadness followed by a prayer seeking eternal peace and salvation of the departed souls of the victims of the August 15 carnage.







After paying tributes to Bangabandhu, the Prime Minister along with her daughter Saima Wazed Hossain went into the residence of Bangabandhu at Dhanmondi-32 where the most barbaric carnage took place in the world's history on this day 45 years back.





Sheikh Hasina, also the president of the ruling Awami League, stayed in the house for some time. The house is now a museum named Bangabandhu Memorial Museum.





Later, the premier went to the Banani Graveyard in the capital where her mother Bangamata Fazilatunnesa Mujib, brothers- Sheikh Kamal, Sheikh Jamal and Sheikh Russell and other martyrs of the August 15 were laid to eternal rest. She paid tributes to them by placing flowers and offered prayer seeking eternal peace of the departed souls.





President M Abdul Hamid on Saturday hosted a prayer at the Darbar hall of the Bangabhaban marking the National Mourning Day and the 45th martyrdom anniversary of Father of Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. The President prayed for the salvation of the departed souls of the martyrs of the August 15.





Meanwhile, Jatiya Sangsad Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury paid homage to Father of the Nation by placing a wreath at his portrait in front of the Bangabandhu Memorial Museum at Dhanmondi-32.





Ministers, politicians, leaders and activists of different socio-political organizations including the Awami League and people from all walks of life gathered at Dhanmondi-32 to pay homage to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.





People from different sections of the society including politicians also paid homage to Father of the Nation by placing flowers and offering prayer at his Mausoleum at Tungipara in Gopalganj on Saturday.







The day was also observed across the country with due honor. The Awami League and its associate bodies observed the day through different programs including discussions and distribution of food among the destitute.





Bangladesh missions abroad also observed the day through different programs including discussions. The national flag was kept half-mast as a mark of deep respect to Father of the Nation.





Different media outlets including Bangladesh Television and Bangladesh Betar came up with special programs marking the National Mourning Day. National dailies and local newspapers brought out special supplements on the occasion.







On the fateful night of August 15 in 1975, a cabal of army personnel under a deep-rooted conspiracy assassinated Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, his wife Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib, his three sons- Sheikh Kamal, Sheikh Jamal and Sheikh Russell- and most of the family members of three close relatives.Bangabandhu's two daughters- Sheikh Hasina and Sheikh Rehana escaped the carnage as they were staying abroad then.





