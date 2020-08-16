Record-breaking Germany complete whitewash of Austria

Germany's Anne Bierwisch took her first international wicket in a three wicket maiden hat-trick (3-2-5-3) in the third T20 match. -Twitter



Germany Women broke a number of records on their way to beating Austria 5-0 as the sides met for a five-match T20I series to mark the first women's international cricket since lockdown.





Opener Christina Gough hit 72, then Germany's highest individual score in T20Is for either the men's or women's sides, as the visitors racked up 165/2 after being put in. Emma Bargna showed a glimpse of what was to come from her, taking 3/13 as Austria could only muster 83 before they were bowled out with an over to go, captain Andrea-Mae Zepeda finishing unbeaten on 35*.

2nd T20I





Janet Ronalds went one better than opening partner Gough, as she smashed her way to Germany's first T20I century. She finished 105*, while Gough scored 66* as Germany posted a mammoth 191/0. The total set a new record for the highest score without losing a wicket across all T20Is, while the stand between Ronalds and Gough was the fourth-biggest partnership in women's T20Is.





Any hopes the hosts had of chasing the huge score were quickly dashed, as the 15-year-old Bargna claimed two wickets before a run was on the board on her way to figures of 5/9 - Germany's first-ever T20I five-wicket haul.

3rd T20I





Batting first, Austria got off to a solid enough start, posting 28 runs for the first wicket before Busra Uca was run out. Suzanne McAnanama-Brereton then claimed wickets in three consecutive overs to finish with figures of 3/6. She was replaced in the bowling attack by Anne Bierwisch, who took just two balls to claim her maiden T20I wicket. She then bowled Priya Sabu and Sylvia Kailath with her next two balls to claim just the 18th hat-trick in women's T20Is.





4th T20I

Germany batted first once again, and not content with their efforts in the second match of the series, Ronalds and Gough broke their own records, with the innings ending on 198/0, beating their previous total to the record of highest score without losing a wicket and pushing their previous stand down to fifth on the list of biggest partnerships in women's T20Is, while this 198-run effort took the number four spot.





Gough finished 101* - registering Germany's second T20I hundred - and backed it up by opening the bowling and claiming the first wicket to fall in Austria's chase, ending with figures of 1/3 from three overs.





5th T20IThe visitors mixed up their batting order, with Gough and Ronalds being pushed down the order, and Austria found some success as Bangalore Chamundaiah claimed figures of 2/15 from three overs in Germany's 129/3. Once again the German bowlers proved too much for Austria's batters though, and Bierwisch took 4/7 from her four overs.









